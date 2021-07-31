Popular mobile game Top War: Battle Game
*have announced*
an upcoming collaboration with*Transformers. Top War, developed by Chinese based company Rivergame, is an Free to Play Mobile Online Real Time Strategy game where you build out your base, take on enemies, and make friends with your virtual neighbors. A Transformers character lineup is coming to the game. It includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Blaster versus Megatron, Starscream, and Soundwave. The game is available for download in both Android
and IOS
*for free. See all the official images as well as a promotional video after the jump, and then share » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers x Top War Mobile Game Collaboration
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca