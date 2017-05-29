As we reported here last fall
, artist*Emiliano Santalucia
often shares his Transformers concept art with fans via his Facebook page. Today, Emiliano posted a Combiner Wars concept board. He also shared some words about it: “A piece done for Hasbro in 2013 in preparation for the new line. I wanted to post this for a looong time! ? #Transformers #Conceptart #Toydesign.” Which characters do you see featured? See the artwork with this post and join the discussion after the jump! Thank you Emiliano! Emiliano Santalucia Combiner Wars concept board
