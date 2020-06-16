|
Officially Licensed Starscream Statue By Azure Sea Studio
Azure Sea Studio
*have revealed 3D render images of their*officially licensed Starscream Statue. Azure Sea Studio shows their third Transformers statue following Optimus Prime
and Bludgeon
. Starsream is designed in an original and stylized rendition that we are sure will please many fans. Starscream is flying over some clouds while shooting his blasters and some missiles. The statue will be about 79 cm tall and it will feature lights and an exclusive extra head with a crown. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all » Continue Reading.
The post Officially Licensed Starscream Statue By Azure Sea Studio
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca