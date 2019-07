theoneyouknowleast Robot Master Join Date: Oct 2011 Location: Mississauga ON Posts: 725

WFC Siege Ratchet EBGames This was discussed in the amazon.ca thread, however im sure not everyone visits that thread.



Siege Ratchet has been in EBGames system for a few months, but with yesterdays announcement at SDCC; EBGames is finally accepting preorders. Just went to my local store and put down a $5 deposit on the figure.



SKU is 745206.

