Super_Megatron
Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie Coming Back To Theaters For Its 15th Anniversary.


According to several updates on some US theaters websites, we can report that the*Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie Coming Back is coming back to theaters for its 15th anniversary. Yes, it’s been 15 years after the premiere of the very first Transformers live-action movie and you may have a chance to watch it again on a big screen. There’s still not much information about it, but according to Fandango, Regal, AMC and Phoenix Theaters websites, this event is organized by Fathom Events (which also brought the Transforrmers 1986 movie back to theaters in 2021) and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie Coming Back To Theaters For Its 15th Anniversary. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




