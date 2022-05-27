Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,353

Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection G2 Leadfoot In-Hand Images



And Chafatron on YouTube brings us a new set of in-hand images of a Legacy figure. This time we have images of the new*Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection G2 Leadfoot. Leadfoot is an extensive redeco with a new head of the Kingdom Earthmode Mirage mold inspired by the vibrant deco of the original G2 Leadfoot toy. The figure deco really catches vibrant colors of the original figure, but he’s got a new Wreckers insignia on his chest instead of a G2 insignia. Anyway it’s a great homage that we are sure it will please G2 collectors. We have comparison



