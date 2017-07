dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,765

Re: Quick questions on Robotkingdom They ship out of Hong Kong, you have a choice of Registered or EMS. Their shipping is a bit high, but never had any issue with them. I just bought Movie Masterpiece Prime and I am just waiting for it to arrive. In terms of taxes, i was never hit but you do have to tell them how much you want them to declare, else they will declare full value.



Good luck.

