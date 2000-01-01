Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
G1 Blaster Reissue released in Canada
Today, 10:12 PM
Ultra Maverick
G1 Blaster Reissue released in Canada
Whats Shakin friends
Big thanks to board member Phtcndn for letting us know that they spotted the much anticipated G1 Blaster reissue.
The sighting was reported at a Calgary Walmart.
Let us know what you find out there by posting in the
Canadian Sightings threads
Happy Hunting all!
