Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page G1 Blaster Reissue released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:12 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,079
G1 Blaster Reissue released in Canada
Whats Shakin friends

Big thanks to board member Phtcndn for letting us know that they spotted the much anticipated G1 Blaster reissue.
The sighting was reported at a Calgary Walmart.

Let us know what you find out there by posting in the Canadian Sightings threads

Happy Hunting all!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 5181EB49-93F4-4F58-BCEB-F7883FE98B53.jpg Views: 32 Size: 20.9 KB ID: 47136  
Ultra Maverick is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MP08 oversize Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Movie Studio Series Voyager Class - Optimus Prime #38
Transformers
Transformers Siege 3 Pack Seekers Rainmakers Ion Acid Nova Storm Sealed MIB
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron WFC-S27
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege soundwave Brand new still in box mint
Transformers
NIB Jetfire Transformers siege war for cybertron
Transformers
MASTERMIND CREATIONS MMC R-27 REFORMATTED CALIDUS RODIMUS TRANSFORMERS IDW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.