Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Armada Universe Hot Shot In-Hand Images
Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have a new gallery of in-hand images of the new Transformers*Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Armada Universe Hot Shot . Armada Hot Shot is part of Legacy Wave 4 Deluxe and he’s a great update to the original Armada Hot Shot toy from 2002.*The figure features a lot of details and sculpt taken from both Hot Shot animation model and toy, now with the articulation range of modern toys. While Legacy Hot Shot can still deploy his mounted bazooka, he doesn’t come with any Minicon partner. His bazooka can now be taken out » Continue Reading.