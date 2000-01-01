Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:31 PM   #1
Soundwaves
Beast Machine
Soundwaves's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 461
Vancouver Area Trade - Ratbat/Rumble for your Ravage/Laserbeak
Straight trade.

PM if interested.

Would love to trade for 2 (my 2 for your 2) but 1 will do.
