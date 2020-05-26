Tony Fleecs confirms that the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries is moving closer to its eventual
arrival at your favorite local comic shop and shares a treat, all in the same post: Here’s the unreleased cover for MLP/Transformers #4. Mini series is all finished & turned in. Coming out SOOOOON!… Probably. Creator credits
: James Asmus (Author) Ian Flynn (Author) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist) Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist) When the Insecticons descend upon Sweet Apple Acres and begin devouring the Apple family’s crop, it’s up to AJ and her siblings to rally to save the farm! Meanwhile, Optimus » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Fleecs Issue #4 Cover Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
