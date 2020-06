IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Fleecs Issue #4 Cover Art

Tony Fleecs confirms that the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries is moving closer to its eventual arrival at your favorite local comic shop and shares a treat, all in the same post: Here's the unreleased cover for MLP/Transformers #4. Mini series is all finished & turned in. Coming out SOOOOON!… Probably. Creator credits : James Asmus (Author) Ian Flynn (Author) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist) Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist) When the Insecticons descend upon Sweet Apple Acres and begin devouring the Apple family's crop, it's up to AJ and her siblings to rally to save the farm! Meanwhile, Optimus