Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker In-Hand Images


Via a post in the*Transformers Generation One G1 Facebook group*we have our first set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker. DK-3 Breaker is a blue redeco of the War For Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Trailbreaker,*inspired by the original 1982 4WD Hi-luxe Diaclone release. A very nice deco indeed and a very nice addition to your collection. You can still find pre-order for Dk-3 Breaker via our sponsors links below (Scheduled for release by November/December this year). See all the images and the official product description after the break and let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



