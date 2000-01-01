Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Scam Seller - WWW.REVERCADER.COM
Today, 04:36 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 46
Scam Seller - WWW.REVERCADER.COM
Just a heads up to some that the noted site is a scam. Do not fall for their $70 LG-EX Metroplex... I imagine for most the listed prices are enough of a red flag.
https://scamwitness.com/revercader-com-reviews
UsernamePrime
Today, 04:48 PM
#
2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,914
Re: Scam Seller - WWW.REVERCADER.COM
yes definitely a $70 lg ex metro falls in the category of ..... if it sounds too good to be true....
predahank
