Today, 08:13 PM
#
1
Baryonyx
Beasty
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 302
I need a TR Fortress Maximus head!
I need a Fortress Maximus Cerebros. I would also like the head for Cerebros (Emissary) but it's not a sticking point for me.
Can you help?
Will you help?
Baryonyx
Today, 08:28 PM
#
2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,275
Re: I need a TR Fortress Maximus head!
EBay.. ..lol.
Today, 09:04 PM
#
3
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,547
Re: I need a TR Fortress Maximus head!
No, there are no cerebros on ebay at all. I've been checking.
__________________
[
{
o
}
]
Currently looking 4
[
{
o
}
]
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=17116
My Customs Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=28223
My collection showcase
Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/matrixholder.prime
Twitter :
https://twitter.com/Matrix_Holder
PS3 :Matrix_Holder
YouTube Channel: MatrixHolder
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...603#post357603
Sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=matrix_holder
feedback
