Transformers Kingdom Red Alert (Earth Mode) Released in Canada Huge thanks to board member AgeofTransformers for sharing their new sighting and letting us know that Kingdom Deluxe Red Alert has been released in Canada.



Red Alert, in all his Earth mode glory, was sighted at an EB Games in the Ottawa area.



If you have a new sighting to share let us know in the Canadian sightings threads.



Happy Figure Hunting Friends Attached Thumbnails