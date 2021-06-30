Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Red Alert Out In Canada
Attention Canadian collectors! We can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Red Alert has been spotted at Canadian retail! Twitter user*@BillRitcey77 and 2005 Board member*Hotconvoy found the new Kingdom Red Alert at EB Games stores in Ontario and Quebec respectively.*Kingdom Red Alert will be a Walgreens exclusive in the US and it’s scheduled for release in August this year. Happy hunting!
