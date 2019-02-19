|
Siege Soundwave Tape Deck Mode?
Yesterday, we reported on some new in-hand images of the upcoming wave 2
Voyager Siege Starscream and Soundwave. Well, the original blog
has updated with some additional images and a pair of them seem to show off that Soundwave has a tape-deck mode. Now, keep in mind, this could be just a way of “Fan-moding” the figure into a rectangle. There is no confirmation that he tabs together for this mode. That being said, this very well could have been intentional, but omitted from the figure’s instruction sheet (such as Shockwave’s Shockfleet-pod). This figure is due for release » Continue Reading.
