HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding Final Week ? Unicron Passed The 4000 backers barrier
We are officially in the last few days for the*HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding*to come to an end. Right now, with only 5 days, 5 hours and 5 minutes left, Unicron has finally passed the 4000 backers mark. The chaos-bringer got more than 50% of his final*goal of 8000 backers. It seems the official international orders from Japan, China and Australia were finally added to the main amount of supporters. The final 8000 backers mark needs to be reached this*Saturday 31st, August at*11:59 PM EST. You can still join the*HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding
*and help the chaos-bringer figure to come into production. Remember
