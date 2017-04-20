Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Waspinator Heading to Transformers Forged to Fight Mobile Game


The Transformers Forged to Fight mobile game is adding another Beast Wars character, and this time it’s Waspinator!* The Predacon comic relief will join Rhinox representing the Beasties in game starting now! Read on to check out his full bio! &#60;iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/vid...dth=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”&#62;&#60;/iframe&#62; BOT INTEL REPORT  WASPINATOR Waspinator joins the fight April 20th, 10AM PDT ABOUT WASPINATOR: Faction: Predacons Class: Demolitions Despite his loyalty to the Predacon cause, the stalwart Waspinator never gets the respect he deserves from both his team mates or the universe. He has a knack for being crushed, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Waspinator Heading to Transformers Forged to Fight Mobile Game appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



