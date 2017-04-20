Rimshot!* New images for the forthcoming VALVOTRON promotional figure that Valvoline Motor Oil is running in conjunction with Transformer the Last Knight have surfaced.* We now have a store display explaining that he is free with purchase of 5 quarts of any Valvoline Full Synthetic Motor Oil.* You can upload your receipt at getvalvotron.com to claim your free bot!* Thanks to Driftx3 of the 2005 Boards for the heads up!
The post More Valvotron Details Leak Out
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...