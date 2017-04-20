Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,391

More Valvotron Details Leak Out



Rimshot!* New images for the forthcoming VALVOTRON promotional figure that Valvoline Motor Oil is running in conjunction with Transformer the Last Knight have surfaced.* We now have a store display explaining that he is free with purchase of 5 quarts of any Valvoline Full Synthetic Motor Oil.* You can upload your receipt at getvalvotron.com to claim your free bot!* Thanks to Driftx3 of the 2005 Boards for the heads up!



The post







More... Rimshot!* New images for the forthcoming VALVOTRON promotional figure that Valvoline Motor Oil is running in conjunction with Transformer the Last Knight have surfaced.* We now have a store display explaining that he is free with purchase of 5 quarts of any Valvoline Full Synthetic Motor Oil.* You can upload your receipt at getvalvotron.com to claim your free bot!* Thanks to Driftx3 of the 2005 Boards for the heads up!The post More Valvotron Details Leak Out appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________