Hasbro Kicks off Reveal The Shield Transformers The Last Knight Promotion 4/24/17



Hasbro has sent through a press release officially announcing they’ll be kicking off a week of reveals for new product and content starting next week, April 24th.* All week they’ll be sharing content, encouraging fans to pledge allegiance to the Autobots or Decepticons, and revealing new product including a new Barricade figure.** What’s in store, and whether or not it will get the more seasoned collectors here on TFW2005 excited is unknown, so best to keep an eye out all next week! Read on to check the full press release! HASBRO KICKS OFF REVEAL YOUR SHIELD TRANSFORMERS CELEBRATION * Treating



