Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Today, 05:29 PM
Dagger
Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Got my hands on this guy so I decided to review it. I think my first review (Blastor) was better. But this is ok too. Here's a link for those interested.
http://https://youtu.be/s1aVF-UxL3g
Today, 06:44 PM
RNSrobot
Re: Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Dagger
Got my hands on this guy so I decided to review it. I think my first review (Blastor) was better. But this is ok too. Here's a link for those interested.
http://https://youtu.be/s1aVF-UxL3g
Yo, your link is broken.
Another "informative" review. Imo: for what you're going for, less is more. Ten minutes is too long.
Today, 06:46 PM
alternatorfan
Re: Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Does not work.
Be cautious.
Today, 07:04 PM
RNSrobot
Re: Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Quote:
Originally Posted by
alternatorfan
Does not work.
Be cautious.
It's fine. He just left out the colon after HTTPS. Add that in and it takes you to the review.
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.