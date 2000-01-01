Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:29 PM   #1
Dagger
AKA Oblivatron
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: St Catharines, Ontario
Posts: 80
Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Got my hands on this guy so I decided to review it. I think my first review (Blastor) was better. But this is ok too. Here's a link for those interested.http://https://youtu.be/s1aVF-UxL3g
Old Today, 06:44 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,531
Re: Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Quote:
Originally Posted by Dagger View Post
Got my hands on this guy so I decided to review it. I think my first review (Blastor) was better. But this is ok too. Here's a link for those interested.http://https://youtu.be/s1aVF-UxL3g
Yo, your link is broken.

Another "informative" review. Imo: for what you're going for, less is more. Ten minutes is too long.
Old Today, 06:46 PM   #3
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,107
Re: Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Does not work.
Be cautious.
Old Today, 07:04 PM   #4
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,531
Re: Oblivatron Reviews War For Cybertron Centuron
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
Does not work.
Be cautious.
It's fine. He just left out the colon after HTTPS. Add that in and it takes you to the review.
