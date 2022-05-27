Attendees gathered for this weekend’s TFNation
convention scored a first look at the specially commissioned artwork for Royal Mail?s official Transformers themed 40-item stamp issue collection, now available for online pre-orders
. Spotlight: Transformers Limited Edition Prestige Stamp Book. A superb publication comprising all 13 stamps from the stamp issue, as well as an exclusively produced pane of stamps, in a specially designed cover and slip case. Noted comic book writer James Roberts
covers the Transformers story in detail. The book is also packed with artwork and hidden messages printed in the stamps that are visible under UV » Continue Reading.
