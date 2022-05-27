Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Royal Mail Stamp Collection Debuts at TFNation 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,760
Transformers Royal Mail Stamp Collection Debuts at TFNation 2022


Attendees gathered for this weekend’s TFNation convention scored a first look at the specially commissioned artwork for Royal Mail?s official Transformers themed 40-item stamp issue collection, now available for online pre-orders. Spotlight: Transformers Limited Edition Prestige Stamp Book. A superb publication comprising all 13 stamps from the stamp issue, as well as an exclusively produced pane of stamps, in a specially designed cover and slip case. Noted comic book writer James Roberts covers the Transformers story in detail. The book is also packed with artwork and hidden messages printed in the stamps that are visible under UV &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Royal Mail Stamp Collection Debuts at TFNation 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.