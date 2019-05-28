Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,782

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Captain Starscre



Leading the total number of Wave 3 card reveals into double digit territory today, say hello to Captain Starscream and Private Sideswipe. Join the fight to determine the fate of Cybertron with @TransformersTCG WAR FOR CYBERTRON: SIEGE I set, launching June 28th! Contact your preferred retailer for information on availability, preorders, and events! Check out the attached artwork and then let us know how you will play these cards on the 2005 boards!



The post







More... Leading the total number of Wave 3 card reveals into double digit territory today, say hello to Captain Starscream and Private Sideswipe. Join the fight to determine the fate of Cybertron with @TransformersTCG WAR FOR CYBERTRON: SIEGE I set, launching June 28th! Contact your preferred retailer for information on availability, preorders, and events! Check out the attached artwork and then let us know how you will play these cards on the 2005 boards!The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Captain Starscream and Private Sideswipe appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca