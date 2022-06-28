The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have just shared our first official in-hand images of the*Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 coronation parts. While back in 2021, Takara Tomy have announced a special campaign
*for all**all Japanese fans who bought the three new Masterpiece Seekers 2.0. You had to mail the proof of purchase of each Masterpiece Seeker (a small flap found in all the boxes) to Takara Tomy so they could receive these special parts for Starscream. We have our first look at the cape and extra parts which seem pretty similar (if not the same) as the parts included with » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Coronation Parts Official In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...