Transformers Earthrise Official Transformation Videos

Via In Demand Toys , we can share for you a nice set of official Transformers Earthrise transformation videos for your viewing pleasure. These are fast motion videos that let us have a closer look at the proper steps of the transformation of several upcoming Earthrise figures: Leader Class Optimus Prime Deluxe Hoist We hope you have fun watching these videos, and then you can share your impressions on these new figures on the 2005 Boards!