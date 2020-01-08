Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Official Transformation Videos


Via In Demand Toys, we can share for you a nice set of official Transformers Earthrise transformation videos for your viewing pleasure. These are fast motion videos that let us have a closer look at the proper steps of the transformation of several upcoming Earthrise figures: Leader Class Optimus Prime Voyager Class Grapple Voyager Starscream Deluxe Ironworks Deluxe Wheeljack Deluxe Cliffjumper Deluxe Hoist We hope you have fun watching these videos, and then you can share your impressions on these new figures on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Earthrise Official Transformation Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



