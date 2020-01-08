|
Transformers Earthrise Official Transformation Videos
, we can share for you a nice set of official Transformers Earthrise transformation videos for your viewing pleasure. These are fast motion videos that let us have a closer look at the proper steps of the transformation of several upcoming Earthrise figures: Leader Class Optimus Prime Voyager Class Grapple Voyager Starscream Deluxe Ironworks Deluxe Wheeljack Deluxe Cliffjumper Deluxe Hoist
We hope you have fun watching these videos, and then you can share your impressions on these new figures on the 2005 Boards!
