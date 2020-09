TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron Renders

Third party company TFC Toys, via Weibo , have uploaded their first 3D renders of their next project:*STC-02 G.I Joe x Transformers Dominator Megatron. This figure is based on the amazing Don Figueroa’s concept art for a G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover Dominator Megatron. The figure is a triple changer that can convert into a tank and helicopter. Robot mode features a second “super” mode. The information shared indicates this is planned for the Masterpiece scale. This would be a perfect companion for those who already have TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus . Keep in mind that these are just » Continue Reading. The post TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM