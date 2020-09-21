Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Sludge, Snarl & Volcanicus Producti


The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*shared some images of the rest of the Dinobots included in their new Generations Selects Volcanicus gift set as well as images of the combiner. Generations Selects Volcanicus brings us the Power Of The Primes Dinobots with some extra weapons and accessories and a new G1-inspired deco.We can share for you comparison images of Sludge and Snarl next to theur original releases. To top it all, we have a full shot of Volcanicus showing off all his news weapons and accessories next to the original POTP combiner. You can find images of the other Dinobots: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Sludge, Snarl & Volcanicus Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



