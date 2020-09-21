|
Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Sludge, Snarl & Volcanicus Producti
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*shared some images of the rest of the Dinobots included in their new Generations Selects Volcanicus gift set as well as images of the combiner. Generations Selects Volcanicus brings us the Power Of The Primes Dinobots with some extra weapons and accessories and a new G1-inspired deco.We can share for you comparison images of Sludge and Snarl next to theur original releases. To top it all, we have a full shot of Volcanicus showing off all his news weapons and accessories next to the original POTP combiner. You can find images of the other Dinobots: » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Sludge, Snarl & Volcanicus Production Sample Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca