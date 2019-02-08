|
Transformers writer Mairghread Scott to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers writer*Mairghread Scott*to TFcon Los Angeles 2019. As an television animation writer, she has written for Transformers Prime, Rescue Bots, Robots in Disguise and Cyberverse, and as a comic book writer she penned IDWs*Windblade*and*Till All Are One*comic series. Mairghread will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention. Mairghread Scott is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers writer Mairghread Scott to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.