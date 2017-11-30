Imaginarium Art on Facebook
has shared their G1*Skywarp*Statue teaser image. The image shows a G1 inspired Seeker torso under the caption: “Don’t worry. We’ll make them regret undooming themselves”*which is a quote from Skywarp during the episode “Countdown To Extinction”. We hope Imaginarium Art is bringing the rest of the Seekers in the future. You can check out the mirrored image after the jump and the join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards!
