Today, 02:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,288
Imaginarium Art G1 Skywarp Statue Teaser Revealed


Imaginarium Art on Facebook has shared their G1*Skywarp*Statue teaser image. The image shows a G1 inspired Seeker torso under the caption: “Don’t worry. We’ll make them regret undooming themselves”*which is a quote from Skywarp during the episode “Countdown To Extinction”. We hope Imaginarium Art is bringing the rest of the Seekers in the future. You can check out the mirrored image after the jump and the join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards!

The post Imaginarium Art G1 Skywarp Statue Teaser Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



