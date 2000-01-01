Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 01:29 PM
Zero
Generation 1
Zero's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Canada
Posts: 56
Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece
Hey everyone, hope you had a merry Christmas. So I was lucky and received Warbotron Sly Strike and have a question about a mystery part in the box. It is a little tan coloured piece with a hole and a peg. I figured it was a screw cover but I can't find where it goes. Is it a spare? Any help is appreciated, thanks.
optimusb39
Re: Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece
its a bonus piece that allows his big gun to be shoulder mounted in robot mode, it fits into a screw on top and gun oeg fits in the hole.. it also can mount on the hood in car mode. they released in with the second releaees and kos
optimusb39
Re: Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece
https://youtu.be/2rHT1V-s-Ms

bear in mind this is the os ko version but the piece is the same. mounts on either shoulder screwhole in robot or truck mode.
Zero
Re: Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece
Ah thanks so much guys, huge help!Shoulda waited before I posted but...Any idea what the little black hook looking pieces that came with whirlwind are?
Thanks again!
