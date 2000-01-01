Hey everyone, hope you had a merry Christmas. So I was lucky and received Warbotron Sly Strike and have a question about a mystery part in the box. It is a little tan coloured piece with a hole and a peg. I figured it was a screw cover but I can't find where it goes. Is it a spare? Any help is appreciated, thanks.
its a bonus piece that allows his big gun to be shoulder mounted in robot mode, it fits into a screw on top and gun oeg fits in the hole.. it also can mount on the hood in car mode. they released in with the second releaees and kos