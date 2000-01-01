Yesterday, 01:29 PM #1 Zero Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2009 Location: Canada Posts: 56 Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece Hey everyone, hope you had a merry Christmas. So I was lucky and received Warbotron Sly Strike and have a question about a mystery part in the box. It is a little tan coloured piece with a hole and a peg. I figured it was a screw cover but I can't find where it goes. Is it a spare? Any help is appreciated, thanks. Yesterday, 02:47 PM #2 optimusb39 Titanium Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,253 Re: Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece its a bonus piece that allows his big gun to be shoulder mounted in robot mode, it fits into a screw on top and gun oeg fits in the hole.. it also can mount on the hood in car mode. they released in with the second releaees and kos Yesterday, 02:55 PM #3 optimusb39 Titanium Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,253 Re: Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece https://youtu.be/2rHT1V-s-Ms



bear in mind this is the os ko version but the piece is the same. mounts on either shoulder screwhole in robot or truck mode. bear in mind this is the os ko version but the piece is the same. mounts on either shoulder screwhole in robot or truck mode. Yesterday, 06:56 PM #4 Zero Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2009 Location: Canada Posts: 56 Re: Warbotron Sly Strike mystery piece Ah thanks so much guys, huge help!Shoulda waited before I posted but...Any idea what the little black hook looking pieces that came with whirlwind are?

Thanks again! Last edited by Zero; Yesterday at 07:18 PM .

