Good news for Canadian fans. Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca*we can report that Transformers: Power of the Primes Leader Class Wave 1 Was Spotted In Canada. According to Cybertron.ca forums
*POTP Leader Class Wave 1 Evolution Optimus Prime and Rodimus Prime have been found in*Canadian shelves with confirmed sightings in Quebec and Ontario. Happy hunting for all Canadian fans! Be sure to report your sighting around the world at the 2005 Boards!
