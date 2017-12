Transformers: Power of the Primes Leader Class Wave 1 Spotted In Canada

Good news for Canadian fans. Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that Transformers: Power of the Primes Leader Class Wave 1 Was Spotted In Canada. According to Cybertron.ca forums POTP Leader Class Wave 1 Evolution Optimus Prime and Rodimus Prime have been found in Canadian shelves with confirmed sightings in Quebec and Ontario. Happy hunting for all Canadian fans! Be sure to report your sighting around the world at the 2005 Boards!