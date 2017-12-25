Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Legends LG-51 Doublecross Supplementary Web Comic


Takara Tomy Website has shared a*Supplementary Web Comic for*Legends LG-51 Doublecross. The 2-page web comic (or manga if you prefer) features Doublecross, Grotusque and Repugnus but the story is focuzed in the Beastformers, or Battle Beasts as they were known in US.* The Monsterbots and Beastformers were protagonist of episode 5 “Rebellion on Planet Beast” in the Japanese G1 “The Headmasters” cartoon. You can check out the mirrored images (in Japanese) after the break and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.

The post Takara Tomy Legends LG-51 Doublecross Supplementary Web Comic appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



