Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Clones Winspan & Cloudraker 2-Pack Spotted At Colombian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,356
Titans Return Clones Winspan & Cloudraker 2-Pack Spotted At Colombian Retail


Thanks to several reports**from*Transformers Colombia on Facebook*we can report that the Titans Return Clones Winspan &#38; Cloudraker 2-Pack Was Spotted At Colombian Retail. This set was sold as a*Walgreens exclusive in US*and it has also been released in Taiwan, Canada, and Mexico. Now, the set was found in several Falabella stores in Bogota for 140000 Colombian Pesos which is approximately 47.60 US dollars.*Falabella has got several stores in South America, so we hope the clones will surface in other countries soon. Happy hunting for all Colombian fans!

The post Titans Return Clones Winspan & Cloudraker 2-Pack Spotted At Colombian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MIXMASTER - ROTF Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Starscream MP-03
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 Mini Autobots lot of 13! All in AMAZING CONDITION!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Goldbug Original Sealed with Decoy Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Beachcomber Original Sealed Candian Card
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 Megatron Walther P-38 BOX ONLY Hasbro Takara 1984

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.