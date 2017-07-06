Thanks to several reports**from*Transformers Colombia on Facebook
*we can report that the Titans Return Clones Winspan & Cloudraker 2-Pack Was Spotted At Colombian Retail. This set was sold as a*Walgreens exclusive in US
*and it has also been released in Taiwan
, Canada
, and Mexico
. Now, the set was found in several Falabella stores in Bogota for 140000 Colombian Pesos which is approximately 47.60 US dollars.*Falabella has got several stores in South America, so we hope the clones will surface in other countries soon. Happy hunting for all Colombian fans!
