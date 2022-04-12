RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,318

Re: Transformers Legacy Motormaster New Stock Images & First Look At Menasor Body Quote: SleeplessKnight Originally Posted by So... they don't actually combine?

They just attach to a bigger Motormaster with lanky hollow arms and legs?

And it looks like Dragstrip has to break in half in order to attach to Menasor's arm?



I'm... less excited about this and liking my Combiner Wars Menasor way more now.



But the g1 animation model was always stupid. Motormaster with powerarmor wearing cards as shoulder pads and shin pads.



I'm not surprised. Not my cup of tea, certainly not for $260+ dollars. I like gestalts because they COMBINE. Yah the toon always simplified the designs but the others still look like combiners. What rumours alleged. It makes him look like the g1 animation model......But the g1 animation model was always stupid. Motormaster with powerarmor wearing cards as shoulder pads and shin pads.I'm not surprised. Not my cup of tea, certainly not for $260+ dollars. I like gestalts because they COMBINE. Yah the toon always simplified the designs but the others still look like combiners.

