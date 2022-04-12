Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,121
Transformers Legacy Motormaster New Stock Images & First Look At Menasor Body


Via Baidu user*????*we have new stock images of the highly anticipated Legacy Commander Class Menasor. We can see that Motormaster has got a great cartoon-accurate design in botth robot and truck mode, but we also have a new image of the back of the packaging which gives us our first look at Menasor’s body which is formed by Motormaster’s trailer. It is also revealed that the trailer can transform into a battle station mode. &#160;

The post Transformers Legacy Motormaster New Stock Images & First Look At Menasor Body appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:27 AM   #2
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,302
Re: Transformers Legacy Motormaster New Stock Images & First Look At Menasor Body
So... they don't actually combine?
They just attach to a bigger Motormaster with lanky hollow arms and legs?
And it looks like Dragstrip has to break in half in order to attach to Menasor's arm?

I'm... less excited about this and liking my Combiner Wars Menasor way more now.
Today, 08:54 AM   #3
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,318
Re: Transformers Legacy Motormaster New Stock Images & First Look At Menasor Body
Quote:
Originally Posted by SleeplessKnight View Post
So... they don't actually combine?
They just attach to a bigger Motormaster with lanky hollow arms and legs?
And it looks like Dragstrip has to break in half in order to attach to Menasor's arm?

I'm... less excited about this and liking my Combiner Wars Menasor way more now.
What rumours alleged. It makes him look like the g1 animation model......

But the g1 animation model was always stupid. Motormaster with powerarmor wearing cards as shoulder pads and shin pads.

I'm not surprised. Not my cup of tea, certainly not for $260+ dollars. I like gestalts because they COMBINE. Yah the toon always simplified the designs but the others still look like combiners.
Today, 08:57 AM   #4
Tiffster
Energon
Tiffster's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 894
Re: Transformers Legacy Motormaster New Stock Images & First Look At Menasor Body
Quote:
Originally Posted by SleeplessKnight View Post
So... they don't actually combine?
They just attach to a bigger Motormaster with lanky hollow arms and legs?
And it looks like Dragstrip has to break in half in order to attach to Menasor's arm?

I'm... less excited about this and liking my Combiner Wars Menasor way more now.
Yes. Pretty much MM forms menasor in skeletal form. Then he accessories with the Stunticons. It will look like the cartoon model though. It will cost two arms and two legs fittingly.
Tiffster is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 08:58 AM   #5
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,318
Re: Transformers Legacy Motormaster New Stock Images & First Look At Menasor Body
Higher q image

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 7d84dc6egy1h17668myabj20u00u0gtv.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.1 KB ID: 51537  
