Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer & Airazor New Stock Image


Thanks to our very own*Fc203 we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer &#38; Airazor figures. We have clear pics of both modes of these figures as well as their respective packaging. All of them are new molds but Arcee who is a repack of her Earthrise release. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer & Airazor New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 05:37 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Re: Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer & Airazor New Stock I
They packaged Arcee in such a way to hide her backpack, lol.
Today, 06:00 PM   #3
RNSrobot
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Re: Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer & Airazor New Stock I
Quote:
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22 View Post
They packaged Arcee in such a way to hide her backpack, lol.
LMAO I laughed.
Today, 06:06 PM   #4
Prime Sinister
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Re: Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer & Airazor New Stock I
After Huffer, I hope the make a deluxe Gears (seen in the Kingdom poster). Then all we need is Brawn and Windcharger to complete the Autobot landing party.
