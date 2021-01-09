|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer & Airazor New Stock Image
Thanks to our very own*Fc203 we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Arcee, Ractonite, Huffer & Airazor figures. We have clear pics of both modes of these figures as well as their respective packaging. All of them are new molds but Arcee who is a repack of her Earthrise release. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
