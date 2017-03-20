This week, Soundwave plays basketball, Trans5mers drops some monotones, and the off-topic section goes off-topic, so its kinda like 2 short podcasts stuck together? That makes it sound positive, right? You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW Episode 451 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here: <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewPodcast?id=286692688" target="_blank" class="externalLink">Transformers Podcast on » Continue Reading.
The post WTF@TFW Podcast Episode 451 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...