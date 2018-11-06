Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #25 Full Preview


Time to end the journey. Via*graphicpolicy.com*we can share for you the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #25 Full Preview. This 5-page preview of Lost Light final issue brings us a MASSIVE SPOILER about the death of a character. Long time readers of Lost Light, if you don’t want to be both shocked or spoiled, we highly suggest you to stop reading. On the other hand, if you do want to check out the preview, we have already mirrored all the images (and covers A, B and Retailer Incentive) after the jump. Don’t forget to share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #25 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
