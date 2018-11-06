|
Transfomrers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyagers Out In Canada
Courtesy of friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that*Transfomrers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyagers were spotted at Canadian retail. Cybertron,ca boards members dingd0ng & werevenom found Wave 4 Voyagers (SS-13 Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron and SS-21 Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream) of the popular Studio Series at a Walmart in Ontario. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans!
The post Transfomrers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyagers Out In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.