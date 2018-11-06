Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transfomrers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyagers Out In Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,393
Transfomrers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyagers Out In Canada


Courtesy of friend site Cybertron.ca*we can report that*Transfomrers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyagers were spotted at Canadian retail. Cybertron,ca boards members dingd0ng &#38; werevenom found Wave 4 Voyagers (SS-13 Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron and SS-21 Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream) of the popular Studio Series at a Walmart in Ontario. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans!

The post Transfomrers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyagers Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
5 Transformers Devastator constructicons NEW! G1 style rare color! (5 of 6)
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Constructicon Devastator in Box Hasbro
Transformers
transformers combiner wars devastator
Transformers
Transformers Generations Metroplex - 2013 - Hasbro Titan Class (HUGE) - Complete
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars lot
Transformers
Metroplex (Hasbro) Transformers 1985 Complete With Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.