Rodimus/hotrod collection for sale Only what is listed is for sale

Prices do not include shipping to Canada or overseas



MOST GAVE NEVER BEEN TRANSFORMED

POTP RODIMUS UNICRONUS 35.00

POTP RODIMUS 35.00 no gun

MMC REFORMATTED CALIDUS 70.00

MMC REFORMATTED CALIDUS SHADOW GHOST 75.00

TITANIUM MENASOR 25.00

TITANIUM RODIMUS 25.00

G1 HOTROD 30.00

G1 RODIMUS 30.00

WST HOTROD 17.00

MP40 TARGET MASTER 68.00

ALTERNATOR RODIMUS 30.00

ENERGON RODIMUS 15.00

TITANS RETURN HOTROD 15.00

CLASSICS HOTROD WITH FANSPROJECT POWER ARMOR 115.00

CLASSICS SHADOW SCYTHE WITH FANSPROJECT POWER ARMOR TRAILER 85.00 ko SOLD

COMBINER WARS HOTROD 15.00

Lg45 Rodimus/hotrod 35.00

MP28 40.00

Rts hotrod 11.00

Black jack 15.00

Kissplayer rodimus 90.00 complete with box and movie

Kabaya kit 25.00

91 black reissue g1 hotrod 150.00, complete with box and stickers not applied

Tru mp09 75.00 has box

Black animated rodimus 75.00

Animated rodimus 30.00

Chaos of velocitron rodimus 30.00 Attached Thumbnails