|
Hero X Transformers Classics Vol.2 Cover by Ichikara Hirofumi
Some time ago, we had*previously reported
*that*Hero-X, the publisher behind Transformers: Generations collection of books will be publishing the classic*Marvel Transformers comics*in Japanese. Hero-X has already released the first volume on February this year
*and now, via Hero X Twitter
*we have a look at the amazing cover of Vol. 2 of this collection. This new cover was drawn by artist*Ichikara Hirofumi, bringing us one of the most iconic moments of Marvel’s G1 comic: The first battle between Megatron and Shockwave. You can check out the mirrored cover after the jump and then you can share your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
The post Hero X Transformers Classics Vol.2 Cover by Ichikara Hirofumi
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.