is proud to announce the TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-19 Grifter. Featuring a brand new head sculpt and sunny yellow trim, this latest little action star is the perfect companion for his feisty little friend Hellion. In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available in limited numbers and will be available during TFcon Los Angeles 2022 at the Ages Three and Up booth, while supplies last. The cost of this exclusive will be $90USD. Tickets are still » Continue Reading.
