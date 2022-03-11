Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-19 Grifter
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,978
TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-19 Grifter


TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce the TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-19 Grifter. Featuring a brand new head sculpt and sunny yellow trim, this latest little action star is the perfect companion for his feisty little friend Hellion. In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available in limited numbers and will be available during TFcon Los Angeles 2022 at the Ages Three and Up booth, while supplies last. The cost of this exclusive will be $90USD. Tickets are still &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-19 Grifter appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers lot for parts Unicron,primus,optimus Prime And More
Transformers
2008 HASBRO TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN OPTIMUS PRIME AUTOBOT- NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Takara Transformers Powermaster CONVOY GODGINRAI C-310 Godmaster Optimus Reissue
Transformers
Transformers MPM-04 Optimus Prime Movie Series TakaraTomy Japan
Transformers
Transformers Animated BLURR Complete Deluxe Figure
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars SKY LYNX Voyager Generations Complete
Transformers
Transformers Batteries & Playing Cards Hasbro Set (2014) - Import - NEW in Pkg
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.