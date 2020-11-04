|
Flame Toys Optimus Primal Pre-Orders Open ? Additional Images
Flame Toys posted on Facebook
a few images of the upcoming Optimus Primal figure from their Furai Action line along with the announcement that pre-orders have gone live! While pre-orders have yet to go live via our sponsors, there is currently a listing up on d4toys which is where collectors can get the exclusive bonus piece the Mask of Jushin. In addition to this piece, the figure comes standard with his dual swords and boatloads of articulation. Optimus Primal is available for pre-order until December 12th, will run for about $175USD and is slated for release in April 2021. » Continue Reading.
