Today, 05:41 AM
canprime
Titanium
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,253
Current Ebay auctions. Ending June 28th
Hey all, just moving some stuff (Encore Transformers, ML lot, SW Black Series lot, MU Galactus).


Auctions end June 28th.


If the link doesn't work, search under seller: scifreak


https://www.ebay.ca/sch/i.html?_sofi..._dmd=1&_ipg=50
