War For Cybertron Unicron Pre-Orders Available In Australia Via EB Games And Zing
Great news for fellow Australian fans! Courtesy of our good friends at Ozformers on Facebook
, we can report that the massive*War For Cybertron Unicron Pre-Orders will be available In Australia Via EB Games And Zing. Pre-orders via EB Games
and Zing
online stores go for AU$848 which is about US$575. A very good chance to bring the chaos bringer at home for Australian collectors. Pre-orders require a deposit of*AU$100 (US$68.00) and they will be open until August 31st. Keep in mind that this is only going ahead if the American target of 8,000 units is reached.*If the » Continue Reading.
