Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Official Promotional Video

Courtesy of TFND on Facebook *we can share a new*Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Official Promotional Video. On this video, a Takara Tomy designer explains how they worked on the design of MP Lio Convoy, specially on the right body proportions as seen in the original Beast Wars II cartoon. We can see comparisons next to the original Lio Convoy figure and the Robotmasters mold. We can see briefly how the organic lion head can transform into a more robotic one for the robot mode. We also have a look at the gray prototype in lion mode,