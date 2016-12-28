Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,716
Transformers Earth Wars: Monster Within Event


With New Years around the corner, the Earth Wars team at Space Ape has been working hard on this week’s upcoming event. Just a few days ago, they posted a video featuring two new bots coming to the game: Star Saber for the Autobots, and Deathsaurus for the Decepticons. Now, to help ring in 2017, those two are coming to the game this New Year’s weekend in the Monster Within Event! Check out all the details after the jump, and head over to the discussion thread to share your thoughts and excitement! Good luck this weekend, gamers! Monster Within Event &#187; Continue Reading.

