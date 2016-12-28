Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,716

Transformers Earth Wars: Monster Within Event



With New Years around the corner, the Earth Wars team at Space Ape has been working hard on this week’s upcoming event. Just a few days ago, they posted a video featuring two new bots coming to the game: Star Saber for the Autobots, and Deathsaurus for the Decepticons. Now, to help ring in 2017, those two are coming to the game this New Year’s weekend in the Monster Within Event! Check out all the details after the jump, and head over to the discussion thread to share your thoughts and excitement! Good luck this weekend, gamers! Monster Within Event



