Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,465

IDW Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover



Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover in our forums. Popular artist Kei Zama brings us this cover. We can see the hands of two Transformers trying to reach each other. It may be a hint of what will happen on this issue, which is the sixth part of “The Falling” arc. OPTIMUS PRIME #21 (W) John Barber (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Kei Zama “The Falling,” Part 6. Bumblebee and Optimus Prime make a last, desperate bid to return to the real world as Shockwave teams up with the Autobots! Can



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover in our forums. Popular artist Kei Zama brings us this cover. We can see the hands of two Transformers trying to reach each other. It may be a hint of what will happen on this issue, which is the sixth part of “The Falling” arc. OPTIMUS PRIME #21 (W) John Barber (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Kei Zama “The Falling,” Part 6. Bumblebee and Optimus Prime make a last, desperate bid to return to the real world as Shockwave teams up with the Autobots! Can » Continue Reading. The post IDW Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.