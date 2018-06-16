Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:31 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,465
IDW Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover in our forums. Popular artist Kei Zama brings us this cover. We can see the hands of two Transformers trying to reach each other. It may be a hint of what will happen on this issue, which is the sixth part of “The Falling” arc. OPTIMUS PRIME #21 (W) John Barber (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Kei Zama “The Falling,” Part 6. Bumblebee and Optimus Prime make a last, desperate bid to return to the real world as Shockwave teams up with the Autobots! Can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



