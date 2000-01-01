Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:18 AM   #1
metacooler
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 104
Power of the Primes Predaking PRE-ORDER
Power of the Primes Predaking pre-order is available on a few sites. It is $159.99 and has a release date of mid July 2018. That's only a few weeks away!
Old Today, 12:24 AM   #2
Tonestar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,891
Re: Power of the Primes Predaking PRE-ORDER
I just saw BBTS has it on pre-order for that price so it will most likely be around $229.99 when it makes it up here.
