Old Today, 09:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Shockwave SL-101 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock


Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo account*images of their next product: Shockwave SL-101 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock. This upgrade kits consists of a nice energy sword for the Dinobot leader. We are sure many fans will find this sword as a great display upgrade for Grimlock.*We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 09:07 AM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Shockwave SL-101 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock
Anyone can account for Shockwave Lab quality?

I might be into this one, but worried it'll look like a grainy 3D print?
