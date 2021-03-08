|
Shockwave SL-101 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock
Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo account
*images of their next product: Shockwave SL-101 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock. This upgrade kits consists of a nice energy sword for the Dinobot leader. We are sure many fans will find this sword as a great display upgrade for Grimlock.*We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
